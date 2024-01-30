Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 3.2% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ingredion by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.