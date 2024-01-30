Goodman Financial Corp Sells 64 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up about 3.7% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after buying an additional 1,551,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,823,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,139,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.34. The stock had a trading volume of 174,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,965. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.36. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $297.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.