Goodman Financial Corp Sells 2,055 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Schneider National accounts for about 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Schneider National worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 292,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.45.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

