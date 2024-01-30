Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.56.

Shares of GOOS traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 316,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$826.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.23. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$32.81.

In other news, Director John Marshal Davison bought 10,000 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,300.00. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

