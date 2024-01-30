National Bankshares Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$33.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALA. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.14.

ALA stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.33. 100,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$28.86.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1584235 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,150.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,329,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

