Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $3.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 945,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $979.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 209.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,321 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

