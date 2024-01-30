Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) PT Raised to C$3,900.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSU. Raymond James upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,625.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of CSU stock traded up C$24.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3,784.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,236.01 and a 52-week high of C$3,784.50. The stock has a market cap of C$80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3,363.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3,003.38.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 105.0680253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

