National Bankshares Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.50.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.67. Emera has a 12-month low of C$43.67 and a 12-month high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.03. Emera had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2985972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

