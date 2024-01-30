National Bankshares Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$55.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.58.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$53.91. 250,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.72. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 3.2082596 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

