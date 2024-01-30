Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,019. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

