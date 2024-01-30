Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.80. The company had a trading volume of 152,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,019. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.71. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.