Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Laurentian cut Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Killam Apartment REIT
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.