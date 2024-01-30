True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
