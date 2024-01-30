True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNT.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$8.65 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

TNT.UN traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.89. 41,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,235. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$36.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

