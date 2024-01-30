Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Shares of TSE SES traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.48. 312,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$10.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.99.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6476131 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

