Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.38.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$46.69. The company had a trading volume of 334,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,984. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.