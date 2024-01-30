National Bankshares Trims Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Target Price to C$1.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.96. 214,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$410.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.71. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of C$582.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1149675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In related news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

