Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Raised to C$116.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$106.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$107.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.62.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$103.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$94.40. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$68.46 and a twelve month high of C$109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.16. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 4.2997221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

