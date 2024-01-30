Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after buying an additional 368,924 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.45. The company had a trading volume of 357,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.79. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $313.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

