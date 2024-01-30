Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,000. Shell makes up 2.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.