Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 314,819 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 314,819 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $76,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. 1,664,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,771. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

