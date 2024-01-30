ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 269,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $92.43.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAN

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.