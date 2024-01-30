Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verizon Communications traded as high as $42.52 and last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 9872350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.