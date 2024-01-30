Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

1/30/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $137.00.

1/18/2024 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $160.04. 616,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,380. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.04. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $5,074,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

