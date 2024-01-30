Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 32,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.91. 176,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $538.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

