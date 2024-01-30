Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE SYY opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.