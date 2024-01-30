Patron Partners LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $55.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

