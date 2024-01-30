Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.5% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 96,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 615 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,667,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,640,994. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $406.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

