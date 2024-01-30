Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 6,488 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,686 shares of company stock valued at $300,859,630 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,598,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average is $323.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.06 and a 52 week high of $406.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

