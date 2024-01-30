Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $214,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,074 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.92 and its 200-day moving average is $213.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

