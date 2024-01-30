Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,408 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Stock Up 2.2 %

V stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $502.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.14. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $275.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

