162,792 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 162,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. 1,396,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,876. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

