Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $1.14 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

LRCX traded down $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $838.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,504. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.33 and its 200 day moving average is $689.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.