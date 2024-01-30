Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,531,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,872,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.21 and its 200 day moving average is $452.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $493.83. The stock has a market cap of $381.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

