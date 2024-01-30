Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $287.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,894. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.65 and a twelve month high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.86. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

