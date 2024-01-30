Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,580. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

