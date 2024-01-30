Accredited Investors Inc. Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $204.77. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

