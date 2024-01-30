16,364 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

