Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $492,000 Investment in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 682.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

FLS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,910. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

