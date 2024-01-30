Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 5,402 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,219. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.66. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

