Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $464,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $86.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,250. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

