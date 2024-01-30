iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 163,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 35,325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

