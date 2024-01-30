Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.58. 19,715,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,547,219. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

