Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 71,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.13. 226,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,927. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $126.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.01.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

