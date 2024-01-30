Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up about 3.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of CGW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,163. The company has a market cap of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

