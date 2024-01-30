Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 621 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,619 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

GNR traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 326,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,397. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

