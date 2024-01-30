Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 14,246 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,246 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.61. The firm has a market cap of $445.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

