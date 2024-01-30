Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.32. The stock had a trading volume of 370,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.69 and a 12 month high of $179.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.38.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

