Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 48.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 163,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.55. 3,632,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,384,464. The company has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

