Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 308,369 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 308,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after buying an additional 2,414,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

OWL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 2,916,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.11%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

