13,176 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $8.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.09. 3,404,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,302. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

