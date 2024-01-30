Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.9 %

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 233,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

