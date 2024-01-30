ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.11 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $31.99 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00017458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016273 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,344.24 or 0.99833870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00203865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.048322 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,157,291.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

